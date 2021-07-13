Prove Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Binance.US By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Prove Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Binance.US
- Prove has signed a multi-year agreement with Binance.US.
- Binance.US enables its verification processes with Prove.
- This enables users to get completely verified in 10 minutes.
Prove has signed a multi-year agreement with Binance.US to enable Prove’s mobile phone-related technology into Binance.US’s user verification and onboarding processes.
Moreover, this will bolster Binance.US’s user onboarding process and empower Binance.US to continue to accommodate new users securely and quickly.
Binance.US Chief Compliance Officer Brian Reisbeck said,
“Our goal is to democratize access to digital asset ownership and facilitate simple and safe participation in cryptocurrency markets for all Americans…after a rigorous evaluation and proof-of-concept test demonstrating Prove’s pass rates and ability to deliver seamless customer experiences.”
