Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“), and will be voluntarily delisting its Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“). To ensure continued trading of the Common Shares, the Company anticipates that the Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE at the open of markets on July 15, 2021 and intends to arrange for the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV at the close of markets on or about July 15, 2021. The Company’s trading symbol “PPK” will remain the same.

Management is of the view that listing the common shares on the CSE will provide the Company continued liquidity for its shareholders and increase its exposure to new investors. In addition, the Company anticipates a more seamless process to complete acquisitions and reduced operating expenses as a result of a CSE listing.

