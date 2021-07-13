Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram’s strong reults

Article content

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as cannabis producers rallied, driven by upbeat earnings from OrganiGram Holdings, and sent the healthcare index surging nearly 4%.

* At 09:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.28 points, or 0.22%, at 20,278.36.

* The energy sector climbed 0.1% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%.

* The healthcare sector added 3.8%, on track for its best session in more than a month, as shares in OrganiGram surged 17% after the pot producer reported a jump in quarterly net revenue.