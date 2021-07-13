Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Romance With Adam Faze

Good for her. She looks happy and smitten.
The singer and actor confirmed she’s in a brand new romance with some sweet PDA pics captured by paparazzi over the weekend.
In the new photos, Olivia and her Hollywood producer beau are seen kissing on an Audi.
Yes, the “Drivers License” singer is nothing if not consistent. Automobiles are a running theme of her dating life.
The pair previously sparked romance rumors after attending the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain together.
It’s nice to see her out of her heartbreak. Who knows, maybe the next album won’t be so sour.
