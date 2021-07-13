Oil Steady Near 2018 High as Report Points to Falling Stockpiles

Futures in New York traded above $75 a barrel after climbing 1.6% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories slid by more than 4 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be an eighth straight weekly draw, the longest run of declines since January 2018, if confirmed by government figures due later on Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency is warning that the oil market — which has already rallied more than 50% this year — will tighten significantly if OPEC+ doesn’t resolve a standoff and boost production. Talks broke down last week and it’s looking increasingly likely that the alliance won’t increase output for August as members lock in supply volumes to customers next month.

The OPEC+ impasse, as well as a Covid-19 comeback in many regions that’s being driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, have added uncertainty to the short-term outlook over the past week.

The market remains in a bullish structure, however, although it’s eased somewhat. The prompt timespread for Brent was 78 cents a barrel in backwardation — where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones — on Tuesday. That compares with 95 cents a week earlier.

See also: U.S. Oil Consumption Surging With Industry Firing at Full Blast

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.54 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories rose by 3.7 million barrels, the API said. Nationwide crude supplies are forecast to have dropped by 4 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey before the Energy Information Administration data.

