NZ’s Ardern says special APEC meeting to focus on economic impact of pandemic

WELLINGTON — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that a special meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC this week will discuss the global economic impact of COVID-19 and no major announcement is expected.

APEC host New Zealand said earlier this week it will chair the informal meeting of APEC leaders ahead of a formal gathering in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held.

Ardern has said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the two-hour virtual meeting, to be held on Friday.