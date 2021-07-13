Nonfungible tokens soar even as Bitcoin price drops close to $32,000 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Today the wider cryptocurrency market finds itself looking for something to spark some momentum as (BTC) price dropped to $32,300 and altcoins sustained 2% to 5% losses.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the top three performers over the past 24 hours are Audius (AUDIO), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Small Love Potion (SLP).

Top-performing assets over the last 24-hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AUDIO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
SLP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView