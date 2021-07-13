Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook, citing strong quarter

Article content

STOCKHOLM — Nokia said on Tuesday it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter, improving its expectations for the year.

The telecom equipment maker, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 while reporting second-quarter results, had earlier projected 2021 net sales of between 20.6 billion euros ($24.43 billion) to 21.8 billion.

Nokia had been struggling against Nordic rival Ericsson as product missteps in the early stages of 5G hampered growth and led to changes in its top management.