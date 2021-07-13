Nicholas Braun AKA Cousin Greg Reflects On Sky High

Nicholas acknowledged his memory is a bit fuzzy since, ya know, the movie came out 17 (!!!!) years ago, but remembers his favorite on-set experience was “walking into the soundstage one day and seeing the Sky High bus on this huge hydraulics system, which we used to film the scenes of us flying through the sky to get to school.”



©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

For sure, yeah, I think a pseudo-flying bus would stick with me too.