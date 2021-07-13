NFT e-Commerce platform NFTify to launch on July 14 By BTC Peers



NFT e-Commerce platform NFTify to launch on July 14



NFTify, a blockchain-based marketplace solution that allows small businesses to seamlessly deploy NFT stores, has announced that its platform would be going live on July 14. Along with the launch of its e-commerce platform, the project’s team has revealed that it would be offering a plethora of free services, special promotions, and mouth-watering discounts to early adopter NFT stores on launch day.

As earlier mentioned, NFTify allows businesses to create their own NFT stores without having to bother about coding. Its solution also extends to NFT authors and collectors, who can easily detect fake content for copyright protection and transact at a significantly lower cost.

That being said, early adopters (those who pre-registered before June 30) will be able to create their stores and explore the full benefits of the platform from launch day at zero cost.

NFTify has dubbed itself the “Shopify (NYSE:) of NFTs” on Web 3. The platform features highly customizable NFT stores, one-click shop creation, low transaction fees, fast block times, and the freedom to list and sell NFTs at fixed or variable prices. It also features a low entry barrier into the NFT marketplace, copyright protection, multi-chain support, and customizable branding and extensibility.

According to the project’s team, within two weeks from its launch date, NFTify will be collecting feedback from early adopters and adding more features. After this, access to the platform will be granted to more users.

Free Access to Early Adopters

Users who pre-registered by June 30 will be able to access all of NFTify’s services for free. All transactions will also be void of the 2.5 percent services fee when stores list their items on N1. Meanwhile, individuals who failed to sign up for the Early Adopters Program can apply to join a waitlist.

It is also worth mentioning that the top 5 stores with the highest trading volume will be featured on NFTify’s Best Sellers list, thereby providing an opportunity for these small businesses to promote their stores globally.

Are NFTs here to stay?

There has been a lot of buzz around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in recent times. From art pieces selling at an astonishing value to tech entrepreneurs cashing out on the NFT craze, it is hard to ignore that the recent frenzy is quite similar to the ICO boom of late 2017. However, the potential of this nascent sector is still vastly unexplored.

For the uninitiated, NFTs represent unique and non-replaceable digital items. For instance, while a digital asset like is fungible since one Bitcoin can be exchanged for another without a difference, a physical art masterpiece like the Mona Lisa is non-fungible. There is only one original Mona Lisa, and it cannot be exchanged for any of its exact photocopies.

NFTs are verified by blockchain tech, with the record of every transaction being held on a digital ledger. This eliminates the risk of damage, fraud, and theft, and buyers can easily prove the authenticity and ownership of an item.

Although it is commonplace to find NFTs in gaming, collectibles, and art, their usefulness extends into the provenance of luxury goods and several other industries.

The bottom line is that the potential of NFTs is simply immense.

