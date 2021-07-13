New Zealand c.bank surprises by reducing stimulus, dollar jumps

Article content

WELLINGTON — The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets on Wednesday by announcing it was ending its bond purchase progamme from next week, although it held interest rates unchanged, sending the Kiwi dollar sharply higher.

The RBNZ kept the official cash rate (OCR) at 0.25% but halted additional asset purchases under its Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) program from July 23.

The Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) operation was unchanged.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected RBNZ to hold rates but most didn’t expect any changes to stimulus measures in this meeting.