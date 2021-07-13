New Smart Contract Allows Reorganization on ETH Blockchain By CoinQuora

  • Solidity developer announces a new mechanism on blockchain.
  • The new smart contract allows users to pay miners to reorg the Ethereum blockchain.
  • Ethereum’s immutability is continuously being questioned.

On Sunday, a Solidity developer announces a new mechanism that allows the reorganization of transactions in the Ethereum blockchain. With this, Ethereum’s immutability has been questioned.

The Solidity developer under username @0xbunnygirl announces on Twitter the “Request For Reorg” (RFR) contract. This creates a way for past transactions to be reordered or undone when the network reaches a consensus.

