New Smart Contract Allows Reorganization on ETH Blockchain By CoinQuora



New Smart Contract Allows Reorganization on ETH Blockchain



Solidity developer announces a new mechanism on blockchain.

The new smart contract allows users to pay miners to reorg the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum’s immutability is continuously being questioned.

On Sunday, a Solidity developer announces a new mechanism that allows the reorganization of transactions in the Ethereum blockchain. With this, Ethereum’s immutability has been questioned.

The Solidity developer under username @0xbunnygirl announces on Twitter the “Request For Reorg” (RFR) contract. This creates a way for past transactions to be reordered or undone when the network reaches a consensus.