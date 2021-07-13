New Samsung service Paperless adds document disposal to enterprise blockchain By Cointelegraph

New Samsung service Paperless adds document disposal to enterprise blockchain
Samsung (KS:) SDS, the information and communication technologies (ICT) arm of Samsung, launched a new service named Paperless to provide reliability and transparency of documents in a cloud environment.
Launched as a cloud-based blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) solution for enterprises, Paperless manages sensitive documents such as contracts, consent forms and certificates on blockchain to prevent forgery and falsification. According to the official announcement, the new service can be used in various fields such as voting or tasks that require various proof documents.
