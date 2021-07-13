NAB in talks to buy Citi’s Australia consumer unit By Reuters

2/2



(Reuters) – National Australia Bank (OTC:) Ltd, the country’s third-largest lender, said on Tuesday it was in talks with Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) to potentially buy the U.S. bank’s Australian consumer business.

Citi had said in April it would exit consumer businesses in 13 markets, including Australia, China and India, as part of a turnaround strategy to bring the bank in line with the profitability of its rivals.

NAB confirmed the talks in a brief statement to the stock exchange, adding that there was no certainty the discussions would lead to a deal.