Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
75

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.500 110.61 +0.10

Sing dlr 1.356 1.355 -0.05

Taiwan dlr 28.009 27.997 -0.04

Korean won 1150.200 1145.4 -0.42

Baht 32.650 32.63 -0.06

Peso 50.130 50.07 -0.12

Rupiah 14480.000 14462 -0.12

Rupee 74.493 74.4925 0.00

Ringgit 4.199 4.191 -0.19

Yuan 6.475 6.4685 -0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.500 103.24 -6.57

Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.57

Taiwan dlr 28.009 28.483 +1.69

Korean won 1150.200 1086.20 -5.56

Baht 32.650 29.96 -8.24

Peso 50.130 48.01 -4.23

Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04

Rupee 74.493 73.07 -1.92

Ringgit 4.199 4.0400 -3.79

Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.82

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi)

