Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.500 110.61 +0.10

Sing dlr 1.356 1.355 -0.05

Taiwan dlr 28.009 27.997 -0.04

Korean won 1150.200 1145.4 -0.42

Baht 32.650 32.63 -0.06

Peso 50.130 50.07 -0.12

Rupiah 14480.000 14462 -0.12

Rupee 74.493 74.4925 0.00

Ringgit 4.199 4.191 -0.19

Yuan 6.475 6.4685 -0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.500 103.24 -6.57

Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.57

Taiwan dlr 28.009 28.483 +1.69

Korean won 1150.200 1086.20 -5.56

Baht 32.650 29.96 -8.24

Peso 50.130 48.01 -4.23

Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04

Rupee 74.493 73.07 -1.92

Ringgit 4.199 4.0400 -3.79

Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.82

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi)