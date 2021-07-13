Moonriver Set to Begin Five-Phase Launch Process on Kusama By CoinQuora



Moonriver Set to Begin Five-Phase Launch Process on Kusama



Moonriver has just completed the first step of its five-phase launch process.

It is the first live parachain with an open and permissionless collator set powered by a custom parachain staking pallet.

In its next phase, it will begin to decentralize and add community-led collators.

Polkadot-based smart contract platform, Moonbeam, announced today that its companion network on Kusama, Moonriver, has completed the first step of its five-phase launch process. Phase Zero began last week when Moonriver started producing blocks on Kusama. This set up the network for the rest of the planned launch.

Notably, Moonriver is the first live parachain to have an open and permissionless collator set powered by a custom parachain staking pallet. This is essential to ensure censorship resistance and decentralization.

Within last week, the Moonbeam team finished verification of block production, finalization, and Moonriver’s interaction with the Kusama Relay Chain. Along with this, the team also upgraded Moonriver for fixes and compatibility with the latest versions of the relay c…

