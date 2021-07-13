Moody’s downgrades Credit Suisse’s senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

Article content ZURICH — Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded Credit Suisse’s senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, saying risks related to the Archegos and Greensill affairs would take significant bank resources to resolve. “As indicated by similar cases in the past, the investigation and remediation of these matters will likely consume a significant amount of bank resources and managerial focus and take time to resolve, during which CS will remain vulnerable to the aforementioned risk factors,” the rating agency said in a note.

Article content Switzerland’s second-largest lender has been reeling from the fallout of two scandals that hit the bank in March. First it was forced to wind down $10 billion in funds linked to collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill and then suffered billions in losses after family office Archegos imploded. Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded its long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Credit Suisse by one notch to A1 from previously Aa3, pointing to deficiencies in the bank’s risk management. The agency also highlighted potential additional financial strains from the Archegos and Greensill matters, and the potential for client defections and franchise impairment as cause for concern. “Although Moody’s anticipates that CS will enhance its governance and risk management practices, including implementing the recommendations resulting from internal and external investigations, the extent and effectiveness of these measures will remain uncertain for some time,” Moody’s said.