Mj Rodriguez First Transgender Best Drama Actress Nominee

Bradly Lamb
39

The Emmy nominations are out, and there’s one nomination everyone is talking about: Mj Rodriguez as Blanca on Pose.


Eric Liebowitz / FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actress was nominated for the show’s last season, along with costar Billy Porter.


Eric Liebowitz / FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

The show was also nominated for Best Drama and a ton of other categories, including directing and writing.

Now, this isn’t a big deal just because of Mj’s incredible performance, but also because Mj is the first trans performer to garner an Emmy nomination in a major lead acting category.


Eli Winston/Everett Collection

Previously, Laverne Cox was nominated as the guest actress in a comedy category for Orange is the New Black, and Rain Valdez was nominated last year in the short form comedy/drama category for Razor Tongue. If Mj wins, she’ll be the first trans performer to win an Emmy.

“I do believe this is a pivotal moment,” Mj told Variety. “There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter.”

“A moment like this extends and opens and elongates the possibilities of what’s going to happen, and I believe the Academy is definitely making it possible and their eyes are more than open.”


Jason Mendez/Everett Collection

“Yes, I do believe they’re going to continue, and I also feel like we’re going to keep speaking and encouraging and informing and educating people around the world. I think that’s the most important thing.”


Kate Green / Getty Images

…especially because many have felt this was a long time coming.

And it wasn’t just fans who were excited — writers, YouTubers, and even actor Debra Messing took to Twitter to celebrate Mj’s historic nomination.

🌈🌈🌈🌈 CONGRATULATIONS #MJRodriguez for your magnificent artistry-impossible to deny—and for changing our industry forever. You are an inspiration, and a beautiful, beautiful actress. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ❤️ https://t.co/btaJLyQClA


Twitter: @DebraMessing

It’s also a huge moment for Pose in general as well as TV as a whole, as the entire show is about Black, Latinx, and trans characters.

mj rodriguez becoming the first trans woman to be emmy-nominated in a lead acting category for a show with the most trans actors of color? she is the moment.

Overall, they were a bunch of BIPOC and LGBTQ actors in the category, and many feel all the nominations are well-deserved.

tracee ellis ross, uzo aduba, mj rodriguez, olivia coleman, emma corrin, michaela coel, sophie okonedo, gillian anderson all nominated for emmy awards

TBH, there were just some great nominations today!

jurnee smollet, daniel kaluuya, mj rodriguez, michaela coel, don cheadle, euphoria, wandavision all sweeping at the emmys today is just a good day

Congratulations, Mj — we cannot wait to see you dominate at the Emmys!!!

