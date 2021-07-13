Lori Harvey Facts

She’s making a splash in the fashion world.
To start, Lori Harvey made a name for herself as a professional model.
She’s been seen walking the runway for iconic brands like Dolce & Gabbana and was featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel and, more.
She’s the stepdaughter of comedian and actor Steve Harvey.
She celebrated her 24th birthday this year and was born on January 13, 1997, making her a Capricorn.
She’s not afraid to show off some PDA like this sweet sunset clip with Michael:
Speaking of IG, the model has over 3 million followers to date.
Growing up, Lori didn’t live her life in the spotlight and had a relatively normal upbringing.
Lori was also previously engaged to Dutch athlete Memphis Depay, but the two former lovebirds called it quits in 2018.
She has a killer sense of fashion and can pretty much rock anything. If you follow her on IG, chances are you’ll want to shop her closet.
Before breaking into the modeling world, Lori was a competitive horseback rider with dreams of joining the US Equestrian team. While she was on track to compete at the Olympics, she suffered a broken back and torn MCL in 2015 ultimately bringing her horseback riding career to an end.
Finally, she’s breaking the norm in the model industry since she’s only 5’3″ IRL.
