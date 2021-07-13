Lori Harvey Facts

She’s making a splash in the fashion world.

1.

To start, Lori Harvey made a name for herself as a professional model.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“I feel like you don’t see a lot of color in the fashion industry in general,” she said. “I think I was one of five girls backstage at the show that was African-American. Of course it was an honor, but it also shows girls that look like me that you can do this too, you can break into this industry and play a huge role in it.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

3.

She’s been seen walking the runway for iconic brands like Dolce & Gabbana and was featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel and, more.


Prince Williams / WireImage,

4.

She’s the stepdaughter of comedian and actor Steve Harvey.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

5.

She celebrated her 24th birthday this year and was born on January 13, 1997, making her a Capricorn.


Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for The Artists Pro

7.

She’s not afraid to show off some PDA like this sweet sunset clip with Michael:

8.

Speaking of IG, the model has over 3 million followers to date.

10.

Growing up, Lori didn’t live her life in the spotlight and had a relatively normal upbringing.


Steven Ferdman / AFP via Getty Images

“My parents did a good job of keeping us out of the spotlight and letting us have a normal childhood so we could be kids and not live life under a microscope. They let us decide if we wanted to be in the industry,” Lori told Vogue.

11.

She’s reportedly dated Trey Songz, Future, Justin Combs and Sean “Diddy” Combs in the past.

12.

Lori was also previously engaged to Dutch athlete Memphis Depay, but the two former lovebirds called it quits in 2018.

Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats!


Twitter: @IAmSteveHarvey

13.

She has a killer sense of fashion and can pretty much rock anything. If you follow her on IG, chances are you’ll want to shop her closet.

15.

Before breaking into the modeling world, Lori was a competitive horseback rider with dreams of joining the US Equestrian team. While she was on track to compete at the Olympics, she suffered a broken back and torn MCL in 2015 ultimately bringing her horseback riding career to an end.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for IMG

16.

Finally, she’s breaking the norm in the model industry since she’s only 5’3″ IRL.


Desiree Navarro / WireImage

“Being that I’m not a traditional model, it’s kind of cool because I feel like it’s opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5’10” and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect,” she said. “So, it’s cool that I don’t have to be a size 00. I can literally just be me and that’s OK.”

