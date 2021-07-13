Long-dated yields jump after weak 30-year bond auction

Matilda Colman
36

NEW YORK — Long-dated U.S. Treasury

yields rose on Tuesday after the Treasury Department drew weak

demand for a $24 billion sale of 30-year bonds, which came after

data showed inflation jumped more than expected in June.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.00%, more than two basis

points above where the debt had traded before the auction.

The auction “was a face-plant. All of the metrics were very

poor,” Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action

Economics, said in a note. “The much hotter-than-expected CPI

report and the subsequent curve flattening did not do the

auction any favors.”

The yield curve had flattened earlier on Tuesday after data

showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June

amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of

travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the

economic recovery gathered momentum.

The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the

largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May. The

so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the

largest increase since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May.

“Yet another blowout inflation reading makes it increasingly

difficult for the Fed to stick to its position that elevated

inflation readings are merely ‘transitory’,” James Knightley,

chief international economist at ING, said in a report.

Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to 1.398% after

the auction.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes

steepened to 115 basis points, after earlier

flattening to 109 basis points in the wake of the inflation

data.

Thirty-year note yields rose to 2.024% from

1.97% before the auction. The yield curve between five-year

notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 120 basis

points.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be asked about the

inflation data when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday

and Thursday and his comments will be evaluated for any

indications that he is becoming more concerned about rising

price pressures.

“There is certainly some concern that some of these price

increases are coming in much quicker than expected, but you can

argue that a lot of this is due to the recovery,” said Gennadiy

Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New

York.

Minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting released last

week showed that Fed officials last month felt substantial

further progress on the U.S. economic recovery “was generally

seen as not having yet been met,” but agreed they should be

poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized.

July 13 Tuesday 1:30PM New York / 1730 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002

Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2548 0.022

Three-year note 99-184/256 0.4695 0.039

Five-year note 100-48/256 0.8363 0.040

Seven-year note 100-168/256 1.1516 0.036

10-year note 102-20/256 1.3981 0.035

20-year bond 104-232/256 1.9505 0.035

30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0241 0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -2.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan

Grebler)

