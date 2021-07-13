Long-dated yields jump after weak 30-year bond auction

Article content
NEW YORK — Long-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose on Tuesday after the Treasury Department drew weak
demand for a $24 billion sale of 30-year bonds, which came after
data showed inflation jumped more than expected in June.
The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.00%, more than two basis
points above where the debt had traded before the auction.
The auction “was a face-plant. All of the metrics were very
poor,” Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action
Economics, said in a note. “The much hotter-than-expected CPI

report and the subsequent curve flattening did not do the
auction any favors.”
The yield curve had flattened earlier on Tuesday after data
showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June
amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of
travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the
economic recovery gathered momentum.
The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the
largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May. The
so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the
largest increase since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May.
“Yet another blowout inflation reading makes it increasingly
difficult for the Fed to stick to its position that elevated
inflation readings are merely ‘transitory’,” James Knightley,
chief international economist at ING, said in a report.
Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to 1.398% after
the auction.
The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
steepened to 115 basis points, after earlier
flattening to 109 basis points in the wake of the inflation
data.
Thirty-year note yields rose to 2.024% from
1.97% before the auction. The yield curve between five-year
notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 120 basis
points.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be asked about the
inflation data when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday
and Thursday and his comments will be evaluated for any
indications that he is becoming more concerned about rising
price pressures.
“There is certainly some concern that some of these price
increases are coming in much quicker than expected, but you can
argue that a lot of this is due to the recovery,” said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
Minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting released last
week showed that Fed officials last month felt substantial
further progress on the U.S. economic recovery “was generally
seen as not having yet been met,” but agreed they should be
poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized.
July 13 Tuesday 1:30PM New York / 1730 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002
Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2548 0.022
Three-year note 99-184/256 0.4695 0.039
Five-year note 100-48/256 0.8363 0.040
Seven-year note 100-168/256 1.1516 0.036
10-year note 102-20/256 1.3981 0.035
20-year bond 104-232/256 1.9505 0.035
30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0241 0.031
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -2.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan
Grebler)
