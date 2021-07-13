Legally Blonde Cast Then Vs. Now Photos

Spoiler alert: They’re all doing fabulously.
Legally Blonde is officially 20 years old!
And to celebrate, we took a trip down memory lane to see what the cast has been up to since the movie:
First, here’s Reese Witherspoon then:
And here’s Reese Witherspoon now:
Here’s Jennifer Coolidge then:
And here’s Jennifer Coolidge now:
Here’s Luke Wilson then:
And here’s Luke Wilson now:
Here’s Matthew Davis then:
And here’s Matthew Davis now:
Here’s Selma Blair then:
And here’s Selma Blair now:
Here’s Victor Garber then:
And here’s Victor Garber now:
Here’s Holland Taylor then:
And here’s Holland Taylor now:
Here’s Ali Larter then:
And here’s Ali Larter now:
Here’s Linda Cardellini then:
And here’s Linda Cardellini now:
Here’s Bruce Thomas then:
And here’s Bruce Thomas now:
Here’s Alanna Ubach then:
And here’s Alanna Ubach now:
Here’s Jessica Cauffiel then:
And finally, here’s Jessica Cauffiel now:
And there you have it! Who are you the most excited to see return for the third installment? Tell us all about it in the comments below.
