Legally Blonde Cast Then Vs. Now Photos



Getty Images / Getty Images for Supermajority



Holland has continued acting and has been in numerous movies and shows. She’s best known for her roles on The Practice, Two and a Half Men, The L-Word, Mr. Mercedes, All My Children, The Naked Truth, Hollywood and more. She has also been in movies like Romancing the Stone, The Truman Show, One Fine Day, Happy Accidents, George of the Jungle, Baby Mama, Gloria Bell, The Stand In, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. In 2013, she also wrote and starred in her own one-woman play Ann, for which she received a Tony nomination. She’s also going to appear in Netflix’s new series The Chair.