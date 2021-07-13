Legally Blonde Cast Then Vs. Now Photos

Spoiler alert: They’re all doing fabulously.

Legally Blonde is officially 20 years old!


Yup, that’s correct. 20 years ago on July 13, 2001, we were graced with truly one of the most iconic movies in history. 

And to celebrate, we took a trip down memory lane to see what the cast has been up to since the movie:

First, here’s Reese Witherspoon then:


She was starring as Elle Woods, duh.

And here’s Reese Witherspoon now:

Here’s Jennifer Coolidge then:


She played Paulette Bonafonté.

And here’s Jennifer Coolidge now:


Jennifer has continued acting and appeared in numerous shows and movies. Her credits include the American Pie series, A Cinderella Story, Promising Young Woman, 2 Broke Girls, Gravity Falls, Joey, Party Down, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more. She currently has some projects in the works, like Arlo the Alligator Boy, Single All the Way, Shotgun Wedding, The White Lotus, and Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. Jennifer is also set to return as Paulette in Legally Blonde 3!

Here’s Luke Wilson then:


He played Emmett Richmond.

And here’s Luke Wilson now:


Luke continued acting and is best known for his roles in The Royal Tenenbaums, Blue Streak, Enlightened, and Idiocracy. Currently, he’s starring on The CW’s Stargirl. Luke hasn’t been confirmed for the third Legally Blonde movie yet, but he is open to it!

Here’s Matthew Davis then:


He played Warner Huntington III.

And here’s Matthew Davis now:

Here’s Selma Blair then:


She played Vivian Kensington. 

And here’s Selma Blair now:

Here’s Victor Garber then:


He played Professor Callahan.

And here’s Victor Garber now:

Here’s Holland Taylor then:


She played Professor Stromwell.

And here’s Holland Taylor now:


Holland has continued acting and has been in numerous movies and shows. She’s best known for her roles on The Practice, Two and a Half Men, The L-Word, Mr. Mercedes, All My Children, The Naked Truth, Hollywood and more. She has also been in movies like Romancing the Stone, The Truman Show, One Fine Day, Happy Accidents, George of the Jungle, Baby Mama, Gloria Bell, The Stand In, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. In 2013, she also wrote and starred in her own one-woman play Ann, for which she received a Tony nomination. She’s also going to appear in Netflix’s new series The Chair.

Here’s Ali Larter then:


She played Brooke Taylor-Windham.

And here’s Ali Larter now:

Here’s Linda Cardellini then:


She played Chutney Windham.

And here’s Linda Cardellini now:


Linda continued acting and is best known for Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain, ER, Bloodline, Freaks and Geeks, Green Book, Mad Men, and most recently, Dead to Me. She has also done a lot of work voice acting and has been on shows like Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Regular Show, Gravity Falls, and Sanjay and Craig.

Here’s Bruce Thomas then:

And here’s Bruce Thomas now:

Here’s Alanna Ubach then:


She played Elle’s BFF Serena.

And here’s Alanna Ubach now:


Alanna kept acting and is best known for her work in Coco, Waiting…, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, See Dad Run, Euphoria, and Beakman’s World. She has also branched out into the voice acting world and is known for shows like El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, Pound Puppies, Welcome to the Wayne, and Crossing Swords. Currently, she’s working on projects like Jury Duty, El Tonto, Monsters at Work, Guilty Party, and Hannah Simone’s new ABC series. Alanna is also set to return for Legally Blonde 3.

Here’s Jessica Cauffiel then:


She played Elle’s BFF Margot. 

And finally, here’s Jessica Cauffiel now:

And there you have it! Who are you the most excited to see return for the third installment? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

