JPMorgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. JPMorgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – JPMorgan (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.78 on revenue of $30.48B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

JPMorgan shares are up 24% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.64% from its 52 week high of $167.44 set on June 2. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 14.34% from the start of the year.

JPMorgan follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

JPMorgan’s report follows an earnings beat by Jefferies Financial on June 28, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $1.95B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $1.58B.

Stepstone had beat expectations on June 15 with first quarter EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $101.3M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.1663 on revenue of $82.78M.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar