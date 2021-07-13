Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.52% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.52%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Unitika, Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.76% or 16.0 points to trade at 352.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 4.67% or 37.0 points to end at 829.0 and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.62% or 28.0 points to 634.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.04% or 520.0 points to trade at 9790.0 at the close. Advantest Corp. (T:) declined 2.79% or 270.0 points to end at 9410.0 and Toho Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 1.83% or 85.0 points to 4555.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2465 to 1055 and 232 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.63.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.54% or 0.40 to $74.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.51% or 0.38 to hit $75.54 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.28% or 5.00 to trade at $1810.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.02% to 110.38, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 130.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.250.