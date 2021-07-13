India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.76% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.76%, while the index climbed 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.89% or 18.70 points to trade at 664.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 2.74% or 67.95 points to end at 2544.90 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 2.64% or 40.50 points to 1576.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.96% or 14.05 points to trade at 704.00 at the close. HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) declined 1.17% or 11.50 points to end at 967.95 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) was down 0.99% or 54.30 points to 5440.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.83% to 664.60, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.67% to settle at 2544.20 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.28% to close at 770.80.

The worst performers were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.01% to 969.20 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.90% to settle at 5440.00 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.60% to 7426.65 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 921 to 760 and 49 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1758 rose and 1301 declined, while 132 ended unchanged.

Shares in Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.64% or 40.50 to 1576.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.85% to 12.6225.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.16% or 2.80 to $1808.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.38% or 0.28 to hit $74.38 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.37 to trade at $75.53 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.08% to 74.471, while EUR/INR fell 0.20% to 88.2100.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.335.

