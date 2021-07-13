IMF cites progress in debt talks with Argentina By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said progress was being made in talks with Argentina as the two sides weigh plans to revamp the roughly $45 billion the Latin American country owes the IMF.
The Fund, in a statement, said progress was made in identifying policy options on the domestic capital market, revenue and Argentina’s external resilience, and that the parties “will continue working together … to further deepen their understandings.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.