Hop Protocol launches USDC bridge between Ethereum, Polygon, and xDai By Cointelegraph

Hop Protocol, a team working on interoperability within Ethereum’s layer-two ecosystem, has launched its Hop bridge for the first time.

A July 12 blog post notes the bridge has been launched with limited functionality, currently supporting “instant” USD Coin (USDC) transfers between the mainnet, Polygon, and xDai Chain.