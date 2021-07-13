Hop Protocol Is Now Live On Polygon, xDai, and the Ethereum Mainnet By CoinQuora

Hop Protocol Is Now Live On Polygon, xDai, and the Ethereum Mainnet
Hop Protocol announced it has launched the USDC bridge between Ethereum, Polygon, and xDai.
According to Hop Protocol, it has launched its Hop bridge for the first time. Hop is a protocol for sharing tokens across rollups and their shared layer-1 network in a fast and trustless way.
Yesterday, the team announced in a series of tweets that they are proud to officially launch the Hop bridge. What is more, it starts with instant USDC transfers between Ethereum, Polygon, and xDai Chain.
