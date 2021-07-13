Hedge fund firm Silver Creek Capital hires executive from GCM Grosvenor

Article content

BOSTON — Silver Creek Capital Management, which invests in alternative assets like hedge funds for clients, on Tuesday said it hired a portfolio manager from alternative asset management giant GCM Grosvenor.

Brendan Connor has joined Seattle-headquartered Silver Creek Capital as a managing director and will be a portfolio manager for some of the firm’s hedge fund strategies.

Connor had worked at GCM Grosvenor for five years and most recently oversaw relative value, macro and quantitative investment strategies there. At Silver Creek, he will report to Art Zaske, the firm’s deputy chief investment officer.