Harris applauds Texas Democrats who left the state to fight voting restrictions By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday the Democratic lawmakers from Texas who left the state to derail Republican efforts to pass new voting restrictions have shown “great courage.”

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday, denying the state legislature the quorum required to approve the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s special session agenda.

“I think they have shown great courage, and certainly great conviction and commitment,” Harris said in an interview with Reuters.

Harris said she encourages lawmakers in every state to fight attempts to suppress people’s right to vote. Harris also said she is building a coalition to fight voting restrictions across the country and is reaching out to the private sector as a part of that.

President Joe Biden last month appointed Harris to lead his administration’s fight against Republican efforts at the state level to enact voting restrictions.

Harris spoke with Reuters ahead of Biden’s scheduled speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday on voting rights.

