Halsey Said She Felt Like A Failure During Pregnancy

“[I was like], ‘You have one f**king job.”
She opened up about her journey into motherhood during a recent interview with Allure and said she had to stop taking prenatal vitamins because they were making her sick.
“I’m going to tell you something that’s going to get me fucking slaughtered on the internet,” she said. “But I’m going to go ahead and say it: I didn’t take my prenatals.”
“I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day,” Halsey shared.
“I was on so many medications … and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications,” she added.
“I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, ‘I haven’t taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?’ I was so angry with myself.”
Halsey remembered telling herself, “’You have one fucking job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body’s doing everything else, you can’t even do that.’ I felt like such a failure.”
Although Halsey’s pregnancy came as a shock to some, she said her baby was “100% planned” with boyfriend Alev Aydin.
“Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’”
“A lot of people had opinions about that.”
No matter what you do, people will always have opinions about every decision you make. I’m glad that Halsey is doing what’s best for her and her baby.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!