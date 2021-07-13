Goldman Sachs profit soars on global dealmaking frenzy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo
2/3
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) reported a surge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as Wall Street’s biggest investment bank cashed in on record global dealmaking activity.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.35 billion in the three months ended June 30, from $2.25 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share rose to $15.02 from $6.26 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.24 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
The results were also boosted by a favorable comparison to a year earlier when the bank had set aside more funds to cover potential corporate loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.