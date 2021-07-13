Goldman Sachs profit soars on global dealmaking frenzy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15
3/3

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo

2/3

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) reported a surge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as Wall Street’s biggest investment bank cashed in on record global dealmaking activity.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.35 billion in the three months ended June 30, from $2.25 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $15.02 from $6.26 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.24 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

The results were also boosted by a favorable comparison to a year earlier when the bank had set aside more funds to cover potential corporate loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR