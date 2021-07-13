Goldman Sachs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Goldman Sachs announced earnings per share of $15.02 on revenue of $15.39B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $9.96 on revenue of $12.04B.

Goldman Sachs shares are up 44% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.24% from its 52 week high of $393.26 set on June 7. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 14.34% from the start of the year.

Goldman Sachs follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Goldman Sachs’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $30.48B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

First Republic Bank had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $1.84 on revenue of $1.30B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $1.19B.

