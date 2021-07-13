Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.01%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.01%, while the index declined 0.10%, and the index gained 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were SAP SE (DE:), which rose 1.04% or 1.310 points to trade at 127.080 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens AG Class N (DE:) added 0.85% or 1.13 points to end at 134.74 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 0.76% or 1.29 points to 171.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.31% or 0.245 points to trade at 10.360 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 1.81% or 0.580 points to end at 31.490 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.74% or 3.65 points to 206.00.

The top performers on the MDAX were Rational AG (DE:) which rose 3.12% to 818.60, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 2.93% to settle at 29.88 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.35% to close at 69.620.

The worst performers were Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 8.92% to 89.350 in late trade, Qiagen NV (DE:) which lost 3.45% to settle at 39.775 and Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (DE:) which was down 2.96% to 6.552 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 3.50% to 24.860, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 2.93% to settle at 29.88 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.35% to close at 69.620.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.45% to 39.775 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.00% to settle at 63.320 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 1.90% to 47.420 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 355 to 329 and 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.76% or 1.29 to 171.47. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.35% or 1.600 to 69.620. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.35% or 1.600 to 69.620.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.11% to 17.53.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.46% or 8.35 to $1814.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.47% or 1.09 to hit $75.19 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.52% or 1.14 to trade at $76.30 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.40% to 1.1811, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8527.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.30% at 92.537.