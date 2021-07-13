Gemini plans to beat Binance through compliance, aims to become ‘fastest tortoise’ in race By Cointelegraph

Gemini exchange co-founder, Cameron Winklevoss, has stated the company expects to overtake the current largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance, predicting its emphasis on compliance will win out as regulators increasingly crack down on unregulated exchanges.

As reported by Bloomberg on July 12, Cameron Winklevoss emphasized the importance of adhering to regulators’ demands, stating that Gemini is “playing the long game:”