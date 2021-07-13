Gemini Aims To Overtake Binance As Top Crypto Exchange By CoinQuora

Gemini Aims To Overtake Binance As Top Crypto Exchange
- Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss says his exchange could overtake Binance.
- Cameron Winklevoss claims Gemini will leverage its high compliance to win.
- However, Binance continues to dominate the market despite regulatory problems.
Top ranking crypto exchange, Binance, could lose its throne due to the regulatory troubles the exchange is currently facing. One rival set to take full advantage of Binance’s fall from grace is Gemini exchange.
To clarify, Binance is currently the highest-ranking crypto exchange by volume, according to CoinGecko. Notably, Gemini is not the only regulation complaint that could benefit from the Binance clampdown.
However, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss shared that the exchange plans o…
