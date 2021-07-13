FuelPositive (TSXV: NHHH, OTCQB: NHHHF) Corporate Update Webinar

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) invites you to attend a corporate update webinar. CEO Ian Clifford will present a brief overview on the Company, covering recent announcements and upcoming milestones.

This is your opportunity to hear the latest update on FuelPositive’s carbon-free ammonia (NH3). Our carbon-free NH3 is produced by taking air, water and sustainable electricity and converting that into non-polluting ammonia ($20 billion existing annual market for chemical processing), fertilizer ($56 billion existing annual market) and fuel (an emerging market whereby our carbon-free NH3 can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels for transportation, in fuel cells, for grid storage and for powering remote communities).

FuelPositive’s Carbon-free NH3 has the potential to enable a viable transition to the hydrogen economy over the next decade. Not only does the production of FuelPositive carbon-free NH3 require much less energy than producing hydrogen on its own, but ammonia stores 65% more hydrogen than highly compressed pure hydrogen, making ammonia the most efficient way to store and transport hydrogen.

FuelPositive is working with National Compressed Air Canada to build modular and easily transportable commercial prototype systems for the production of its carbon-free NH3. The demonstration prototypes are scheduled for completion before the end of 2021. Pilot projects are planned for Q1 2022.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, July 15th

Time: 11am EST

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries, systems and applications.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For Media or Investor enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Ian Clifford

FuelPositive Chief Executive Officer

investors@fuelpositive.com

www.fuelpositive.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

www.rbmilestone.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, CA

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com