FTX crypto exchange integrates institutional trading tool ClearLoop By Cointelegraph

FTX crypto exchange integrates institutional trading tool ClearLoop
FTX has become the latest crypto exchange service to join ClearLoop — an instant trading settlement infrastructure from Brevan Howard-backed .co.
As part of the integration, Copper’s over 300 institutional asset managers will be able to access FTX crypto offerings, such as cryptocurrency futures, options, volatility markets, as well as tokenized stocks among others.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.