FTX crypto exchange integrates institutional trading tool ClearLoop By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
FTX has become the latest crypto exchange service to join ClearLoop — an instant trading settlement infrastructure from Brevan Howard-backed .co.

As part of the integration, Copper’s over 300 institutional asset managers will be able to access FTX crypto offerings, such as cryptocurrency futures, options, volatility markets, as well as tokenized stocks among others.