France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.01% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.01%, while the index fell 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Publicis Groupe SA (PA:), which rose 1.51% or 0.80 points to trade at 53.94 at the close. Meanwhile, Hermes International SCA (PA:) added 1.16% or 14.50 points to end at 1266.50 and Kering SA (PA:) was up 1.14% or 8.40 points to 743.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 4.26% or 1.60 points to trade at 35.95 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 2.30% or 1.73 points to end at 73.44 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 1.76% or 0.58 points to 32.44.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were CGG SA (PA:) which rose 2.56% to 0.634, Soitec SA (PA:) which was up 1.77% to settle at 189.80 and SEB SA (PA:) which gained 1.74% to close at 152.40.

The worst performers were Alstom SA (PA:) which was down 4.26% to 35.95 in late trade, Vallourec (PA:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 7.150 and Elior Group (PA:) which was down 2.68% to 5.63 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 327 to 273 and 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hermes International SCA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 1.16% or 14.50 to 1266.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.45% or 8.05 to $1813.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.07% or 0.79 to hit $74.89 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.28% or 0.96 to trade at $76.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.40% to 1.1812, while EUR/GBP fell 0.12% to 0.8531.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.31% at 92.540.