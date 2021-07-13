Forget ContextLogic, Buy These 2 Internet Retail Stocks Instead By StockNews



Forget ContextLogic, Buy These 2 Internet Retail Stocks Instead



The internet retail industry has been advancing quickly with access to the internet becoming simpler and more efficient thanks to the roll out of 5G. But, while a prominent player in this space, ContextLogic (WISH), doesn’t look well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds, fundamentally strong internet retail stocks Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:) and LightInTheBox (LITB) we think could generate handsome ROI in the near-term. So, it’s wise to scoop up their shares now. Read on.Shares of San Francisco-based mobile ecommerce company ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) have advanced 9.1% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $10.91. This performance can be attributed primarily to the Reddit crowd’s interest in the stock and investors’ optimism about its two-year partnership with France-based PrestaShop, which it announced on June 14.

However, several law firms have filed class action lawsuits against WISH, alleging violation of federal securities laws. Furthermore, WISH’s net loss has increased 93.9% year-over-year to $128 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. In fact, its $0.21 loss per share for the quarter was 16.7% wider than analysts expected. Also, its EPS is expected to remain negative in its fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Also, in terms of forward EV/S and P/S, the stock’s respective 1.62x and 2.16x are higher than the 1.56x and 1.38x industry averages. So, WISH is significantly overvalued at its current price level, and we think it is wise to wait for a better entry point.

The internet retail industry, however, is expected to continue growing in the post-pandemic environment on increasing sales of smartphones and consistent innovation and improvements in 5G services, among other factors. According to an eMarketer report, the retail e-commerce sales in the United States is expected to increase 13.7% to $908.73 billion this year.

