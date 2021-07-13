Fed’s Bullard says time is right to reduce central bank’s bond buying

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard says the time is right to reduce the pace of central bank’s bond purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
“We do want to do it gently and carefully, but I think we’re in a very good position to start a taper. I don’t need to get going tomorrow, but I think we’re in very good shape for this,” Bullard told WSJ in an interview.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.