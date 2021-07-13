European Stocks Mixed; Banks Help FTSE 100 Outperform By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with the banking sector helping the U.K.’s outperform following the scrapping of dividend curb by the Bank of England.

At 3:50 AM ET (0850 GMT), the in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the in France fell 0.2%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3%.

Caution was the watchword, with a lot of the focus on the U.S. ahead of not only important inflation numbers but also the quarterly earnings reports from a number of major banks, including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and JPMorgan (NYSE:). These numbers are often used as a gauge of the health of the economy as it reopens.

The banking sector has also been in the spotlight in Europe. Moody’s (NYSE:) Investor Service cut the main debt rating of Credit Suisse (SIX:) to A1 from Aa3 in the wake of its problems with Greensill Capital and the collapsed hedge fund Archegos. Credit Suisse’s stock fell 0.1%.

In the U.K., the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era curbs on dividends from the country’s top lenders with immediate effect, saying its stress test showed the sector is well capitalized to cope with the fallout from the pandemic.

Barclays (LON:), HSBC (LON:), and Lloyds Banking Group (LON:) stocks rose between 1% and 1.6%.

Elsewhere, Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NYSE:) stock rose 6.8% after it said it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter.

Earlier Tuesday, China’s grew much more strongly than expected in June, indicating a recovery in global demand as vaccination programs reopened economies around the world.

Exports in dollar terms rose 32.2% in June from a year earlier, compared with 27.9% growth in May, and much stronger than the forecast increase of around 23%.

Back in Europe, German rose 0.4% on the month in June, the annual rate falling to 2.3% from 2.5% in May. The easing of the year-on-year rate due to the rebound in energy prices last year at could be a foretaste of June number, which is also expected to fall slightly from May’s 5.0% level.

Elsewhere, oil prices pushed higher Tuesday, helped by the expectation of a further drop in inventories as demand picks up in the world’s largest consumer.

The is scheduled to release its crude oil supply data later in the session and inventories are expected to drop for an eighth consecutive week. They fell to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2.

At 3:50 AM ET, U.S. crude futures traded 0.7% higher at $74.57 a barrel, while the contract rose 0.7% to $75.66.

Additionally, rose 0.3% to $1,810.95/oz, while traded 0.1% lower at 1.1848.