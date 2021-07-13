European shares hover near all-time highs; Nokia surges

Article content European stocks eased marginally from all-time highs on Tuesday, as investors sold economically sensitive sectors following hotter than expected U.S. inflation, but some upbeat earnings capped losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat after hitting a record high in early trading. Banks, auto and parts and oil and gas sectors were among the biggest decliners, down between 0.5% and 1.2%, while gains in some defensive stocks and technology shares countered losses.

Article content Data showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month, while the so-called core CPI marked its largest rise since November 1991. This fanned fears that an overheating economy amid a faster reopening could force the Federal Reserve to pare back its ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than expected. “We continue to doubt the Fed’s narrative that inflation is ‘transitory’ and instead see the risks that it stays elevated for many more months,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday it would not repeat its past mistake of tightening policy too early. ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said the bank would risk losing credibility if it did not highlight the “room for maneuver” it has given itself on inflation.