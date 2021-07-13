European shares ease from peak, London outperforms on banking boost By Reuters

(Reuters) – European stocks eased from all-time highs on Tuesday, ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading, but British banks kept UK’s afloat after a central bank move to scrap curbs on dividends.

The pan-European index slipped 0.2% after hitting a record high in early trading.

Barclays (LON:), HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group (LON:) rose between 1.3% and 1.5% after the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era restrictions on dividends from top lenders.

UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, while other main regional indexes fell.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NYSE:) jumped 5.2% after it said it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter.

Healthcare stocks fell 0.8% after a near 1% surge in the previous session. Frankfurt-listed shares of genetic testing company Qiagen (NYSE:) NV dropped 4.5% after it lowered its outlook on weaker demand for COVID-19 tests.

