European shares ease from peak; banks, miners boost UK stocks

Article content European stocks eased from all-time highs on Tuesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading, but British banks kept UK’s FTSE 100 afloat after a central bank move to scrap curbs on dividends. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% after hitting a record high in early trading. Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group rose between 1.1% and 1.8% after the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era restrictions on dividends from top lenders. UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, while other main regional indexes fell.

Article content Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer price data for June — set to be released later in the day — to see if the recent rise in prices is persistent and strong enough to spur a faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. “We are less interested in when the peak is and much more interested in how enduring price pressures are likely to be,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note. “We have no doubt that this ‘peak’ narrative is likely to be all the talk on Tuesday, but that misses a much bigger point: sticky prices are likely to linger for quite some time.” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday it has pledged to be “persistent” and will not repeat its past mistake of tightening policy too early.