Ethereum price dragged down below $2K as US inflation hits highest level since 1991 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
37

Ethereum price dragged down below $2K as US inflation hits highest level since 1991

Ether (ETH) perhaps had the most bullish outlook entering the July session, with a key technical update dubbed EIP-1559, promising to make its native token ETH scarcer through the network’s first-ever burning mechanism.

But so far into the month, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has vastly tailed its top rival . The positive correlation was visible on July 13, following the New York opening bell, when Ether plunged below $2,000 to hit its two-week low in sync with Bitcoin, which slipped slipping below $32,500.

vs. on Coinbase. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin’s one-year correlation with . Source: Crypto Watch
ETH all exchange reserves are declining since September 2020. Source: CryptoQuant
Descending triangle outlook based on Josh Arnold’s trade setup. Source: TradingView