Ethereum price dragged down below $2K as US inflation hits highest level since 1991 By Cointelegraph

Ethereum price dragged down below $2K as US inflation hits highest level since 1991
Ether (ETH) perhaps had the most bullish outlook entering the July session, with a key technical update dubbed EIP-1559, promising to make its native token ETH scarcer through the network’s first-ever burning mechanism.
But so far into the month, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has vastly tailed its top rival . The positive correlation was visible on July 13, following the New York opening bell, when Ether plunged below $2,000 to hit its two-week low in sync with Bitcoin, which slipped slipping below $32,500.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.