EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $3.7618 by 20:56 (00:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.6198B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.7614 to $3.9240 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.77%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.2020B or 2.04% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5283 to $4.4168 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 83.63% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,398.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.16% on the day.

was trading at $1,903.96 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $609.6177B or 46.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $222.6220B or 16.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.