El Salvador Bitcoin move will put pressure on network: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

El Salvador Bitcoin move will put pressure on network: JPMorgan

American megabank JPMorgan (NYSE:) has continued criticizing El Salvador’s declaration of (BTC) as legal tender, warning of the potential risks for both the country and the cryptocurrency.

A JPMorgan expert group led by economist Steven Palacio released a report suggesting that El Salvador adopting BTC as legal tender could put a strain on the Bitcoin network, Bloomberg reported Sunday.