El Salvador Bitcoin move will put pressure on network: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

El Salvador Bitcoin move will put pressure on network: JPMorgan
American megabank JPMorgan (NYSE:) has continued criticizing El Salvador’s declaration of (BTC) as legal tender, warning of the potential risks for both the country and the cryptocurrency.
A JPMorgan expert group led by economist Steven Palacio released a report suggesting that El Salvador adopting BTC as legal tender could put a strain on the Bitcoin network, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.