Don Cheadle Falcon And Winter Soldier Emmy Nomination

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
36

Raise your hand if you kind of forgot he was in the show.

Emmy nominations came in this morning, and there’s one that’s surprising a lot of people. Hint: it involves one of the new Marvel shows.


Julie Vrabelova / Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

While WandaVision garnered a well deserved Best Limited/Anthology series nomination and individual recognition for Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier only received one (non-technical) nomination… for Don Cheadle.


Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Imagese

You might be saying, “Huh? Didn’t Don only appear in, like, one scene in the entire series?” And, my dear friends, the answer is yes.

Cheadle’s character Rhodey appears in the first episode to attend the ceremony where Sam gives up Steve’s shield. He then asks Sam to take a walk, and they briefly catch up before he asks Sam why he didn’t take up the Captain America mantle.

Sam briefly explains that he feels like the shield belongs to Steve, and then Rhodey gives a short monologue about what the world is like following the events of Endgame.

The scene ends after less than two minutes (three, if you count it from the first time we see Rhodey) – and very few of the shots even show Rhodey’s face.

It’s certainly an interesting choice to nominate Cheadle in the guest actor category for what felt like more of a cameo…


Twitter: @JakeErvin3

…but hey, some people were here for it.

Don cheadle got an Emmy nomination for 3 minutes of screen time. Respect. https://t.co/Uiha0Whb4R

Truly a king thing.

Don Cheadle was in tfatws for like a minute and he got nominated for an emmy. king things

Some people were definitely upset that he got the nomination over other actors.

I like don Cheadle, but I barely remembered he was in this if anyone deserved to be nominated for it its Daniel bruhl or Anthony Mackie https://t.co/G5Fimua4pO

Especially Carl Lumbly, who likely would’ve been in the same “Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series” category.


Twitter: @Sabooschin

Though some found it humorous that Mackie and Sebastian, the leads of the show, were passed over…

don cheadle gettin nominated for a 30 second scene with the actual leads of the show gettin nothing is way more funnier than it should be im sorry https://t.co/h0s1ceRlQa

…suggesting they must’ve pissed off someone to get snubbed.

yeooooo who did anthony mackie piss off on the emmy panel cuz why don cheadle get nominated for tfatws when he only had 2 scenes broooo


Twitter: @rambeaurogers

Don Cheadle himself seems to have responded to both the nomination and the criticism, saying he doesn’t “really get it either.”

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go …

But, as he said, “on we go.” Congratulations to Don, and good luck this year!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR