Dogecoin Creator Launches 5th Crappy Dogecoin Doodles NFT By CoinQuora

Dogecoin Creator Launches 5th Crappy Dogecoin Doodles NFT
- Billy Markus has just launched another NFT in his “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” series.
- As for now, the NFT’s price is 0.069 ETH.
- Rarible, an NFT token marketplace, sells the doodles.
The latest in “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” is a hastily drawn Shiba Inu dog that lying in a field. It is the fifth Non-Fungible Tokens from a series of doodles Dogecoin creator Billy Markus has been working on since June.
He shared the news on his Twitter.
Unclaimed Crappy Dogecoin Doodles #4 are all burned, and Crappy Dogecoin Doodles #5 is available! I attempted to draw the doge from memory… This was the result.
Will take requests for future doodles in comments! If I pick your idea I’ll send you one ~ https://t.co/EAKGMfp10f
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 12, 2021
