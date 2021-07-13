Dogecoin Creator Launches 5th Crappy Dogecoin Doodles NFT By CoinQuora



Dogecoin Creator Launches 5th Crappy Dogecoin Doodles NFT



Billy Markus has just launched another NFT in his “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” series.

As for now, the NFT’s price is 0.069 ETH.

Rarible, an NFT token marketplace, sells the doodles.

The latest in “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” is a hastily drawn Shiba Inu dog that lying in a field. It is the fifth Non-Fungible Tokens from a series of doodles Dogecoin creator Billy Markus has been working on since June.

He shared the news on his Twitter.