Dogecoin Creator Launches 5th Crappy Dogecoin Doodles NFT By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Dogecoin Creator Launches 5th Crappy Dogecoin Doodles NFT
  • Billy Markus has just launched another NFT in his “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” series.
  • As for now, the NFT’s price is 0.069 ETH.
  • Rarible, an NFT token marketplace, sells the doodles.

The latest in “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” is a hastily drawn Shiba Inu dog that lying in a field. It is the fifth Non-Fungible Tokens from a series of doodles Dogecoin creator Billy Markus has been working on since June.

He shared the news on his Twitter.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR