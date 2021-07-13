Do more: UK’s Johnson calls on firms to tackle internet’s ‘dark spaces’

Article content LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell social media companies on Tuesday to do more to tackle online abuse, condemning racist comments made against England’s soccer players as coming from “the dark spaces of the internet.” Johnson’s government has come under fire by some players and commentators, who say the Conservative prime minister and some of his top team have fanned the flames of prejudice and fueled the abuse of three Black players in the soccer team.

Article content But Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister had urged people to support the team and not boo them for taking the knee – a protest first made by American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement. “He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet,” the spokesman said, describing an earlier meeting between Johnson and his cabinet team of top ministers. “He said he would use today’s meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the online harms bill,” he told journalists. After England’s loss to Italy in the Euros final match on Sunday, Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were the targets of abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout.